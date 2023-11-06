The New York Jets (4-3) are considered 3.5-point underdogs as they look to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. An over/under of 40 points has been set for this matchup.

As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Jets, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The Jets' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Chargers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 40 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 40.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

New York vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Against the spread, New York is 4-2-1 this season.

The Jets have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three New York games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

Los Angeles has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

In Los Angeles' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Allen Lazard - - - - 33.5 (-115) - Tyler Conklin - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Zach Wilson 214.5 (-115) 1.5 (+180) 13.5 (-118) - - - Breece Hall - - 56.5 (-115) - 17.5 (-111) - Garrett Wilson - - - - 64.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.