The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visit a streaking New York Jets (4-3) team on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have won three games in a row.

As the Chargers ready for this matchup against the Jets, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Jets vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3.5 40 -185 +150

Jets vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in three of seven games this season.

New York's contests this season have a 39.9-point average over/under, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jets are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Jets have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has an average total of 49.0 in their outings this year, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread three times in seven games with a set spread.

The Chargers are 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Chargers vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24.9 13 24.0 20 49.0 6 7 Jets 18.0 28 18.4 5 39.9 3 7

Jets vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

Over its last three games, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Jets have gone over the total once.

The Chargers have outscored their opponents by just six points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by only three points (0.4 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

Los Angeles' past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Chargers have put up just six more points than their opponents this year (an average of 0.9 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by three total points (0.4 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.9 41.1 38.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22.0 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-2 1-1

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 48.9 49.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.3 26.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

