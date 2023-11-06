The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 110-105 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Randle produced 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Randle's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-115)

Over 18.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.1 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25 per contest.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 35 19 8 3 3 0 0 2/4/2023 41 28 11 7 2 0 1

