The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) match up with the New York Knicks (2-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSC.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSC

MSG and BSSC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 121.4 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 109.2 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Knicks put up 103.3 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 103.3 per outing (second in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 212.5 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

New York has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Clippers +1200 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.