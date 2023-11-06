Knicks vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) match up with the New York Knicks (2-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSC.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Clippers (-1.5)
|225.5
|-120
|+102
Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info
Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 121.4 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 109.2 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Knicks put up 103.3 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 103.3 per outing (second in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 212.5 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- New York has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
Knicks and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
|Clippers
|+1200
|+800
|-
