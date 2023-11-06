The New York Knicks (2-4) play the Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSC.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSC

MSG and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Knicks 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 1.5)

Clippers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-5.0)

Clippers (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.6

The Knicks have had less success against the spread than the Clippers this year, recording an ATS record of 3-3-0, as opposed to the 3-2-0 record of the Clips.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New York does it less often (16.7% of the time) than Los Angeles (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 1-1, a better tally than the Clippers have put up (0-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have had to rely on their defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (103.3 points allowed per game), as they rank worst in the league on offense with only 103.3 points per contest.

New York is allowing 44.3 boards per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 50.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Knicks haven't posted many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 21.2 assists per contest.

New York is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are sinking 12.2 threes per game (15th-ranked in league). They have a 32.4% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.