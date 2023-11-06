On Monday, November 6, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) play the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSC.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, BSSC

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle recorded 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last season. He also drained 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. He sank 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.

Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George collected 23.8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Kawhi Leonard collected 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 63.4% from the field (sixth in league).

Kenyon Martin Jr.'s stats last season were 12.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in league).

Russell Westbrook collected 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Clippers 116.0 Points Avg. 113.6 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.0% Field Goal % 47.7% 35.4% Three Point % 38.1%

