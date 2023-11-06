Knicks vs. Clippers November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) play the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSC.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSSC
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- November 1 at home vs the Cavaliers
- October 31 at the Cavaliers
- October 28 at the Pelicans
- November 8 at home vs the Spurs
- October 27 at the Hawks
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle recorded 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last season. He also drained 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. He sank 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.
- Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.
- RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George collected 23.8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Kawhi Leonard collected 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 63.4% from the field (sixth in league).
- Kenyon Martin Jr.'s stats last season were 12.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in league).
- Russell Westbrook collected 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Knicks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Clippers
|116.0
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.