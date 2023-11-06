The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) play the New York Knicks (2-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -1.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 combined points just once this season.

New York has a 206.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 19.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

New York has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

New York has not won as an underdog of +100 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 3 60% 121.4 224.7 109.2 212.5 226.1 Knicks 1 16.7% 103.3 224.7 103.3 212.5 220.5

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks score an average of 103.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 109.2 the Clippers allow.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Knicks and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 3-3 1-2 1-5 Clippers 3-2 3-1 3-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Knicks Clippers 103.3 Points Scored (PG) 121.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 103.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.