The New York Knicks (2-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Knicks suffered a 110-105 loss to the Bucks. Jalen Brunson recorded 45 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3.0 3.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSC

MSG and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

