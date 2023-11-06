Knicks vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 6
The New York Knicks (2-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Knicks suffered a 110-105 loss to the Bucks. Jalen Brunson recorded 45 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Knicks.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.7
|3.0
|3.3
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle)
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSC
