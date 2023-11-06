The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 19th.

The Knicks average 103.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 109.2 the Clippers give up.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks posted 117.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 114.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, New York allowed 113 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 113.2.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks fared worse at home last year, sinking 12.3 threes per game, compared to 13 in away games. Meanwhile, they posted a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% mark in road games.

Knicks Injuries