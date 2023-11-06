Sportsbooks have set player props for Julius Randle, Paul George and others when the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 18.5-point total set for Randle on Monday is 4.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Randle has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Brunson has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has hit four three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 27.3 points George scores per game are 4.8 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

George averages four assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

George averages three made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 22.5-point total set for Kawhi Leonard on Monday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Leonard's season-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Leonard has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

