Monday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (0-0) and Long Island Sharks (0-0) squaring off at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 79-46 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored St. John's (NY), so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Sharks went 7-22 a season ago.

LIU vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

LIU vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 79, LIU 46

LIU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks averaged 56.7 points per game last season (328th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They had a -305 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.5 points per game.

LIU averaged 0.8 more points in NEC games (57.5) than overall (56.7).

At home, the Sharks scored 56.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 56.9.

At home, LIU allowed 67.8 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 66.8.

