The Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (42.1%).

Manhattan put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.

The Jaspers averaged 5.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (73.1).

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Manhattan went 3-3.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison

Manhattan scored more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (66.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Jaspers conceded 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (71.5).

At home, Manhattan knocked down 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule