The Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan Stats Insights

  • The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Manhattan put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.
  • The Jaspers averaged 5.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (73.1).
  • When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Manhattan went 3-3.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison

  • Manhattan scored more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (66.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Jaspers conceded 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (71.5).
  • At home, Manhattan knocked down 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center
11/10/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
11/16/2023 Felician - Draddy Gymnasium

