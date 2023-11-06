How to Watch Manhattan vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Manhattan vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (42.1%).
- Manhattan put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.
- The Jaspers averaged 5.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (73.1).
- When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Manhattan went 3-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison
- Manhattan scored more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (66.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Jaspers conceded 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (71.5).
- At home, Manhattan knocked down 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|Felician
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.