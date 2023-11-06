The Manhattan Jaspers take on the Bryant Bulldogs at Chace Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. Manhattan matchup in this article.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Betting Trends (2022-23)

Manhattan put together a 14-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaspers were 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Bryant went 9-14-0 ATS last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 23 times last season.

