Monday's game at Chace Athletic Center has the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) taking on the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-67 win as our model heavily favors Bryant.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Manhattan vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 78, Manhattan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-10.4)

Bryant (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Manhattan Performance Insights

Manhattan was 294th in college basketball last season with 67.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 191st with 70.4 points allowed per contest.

The Jaspers averaged 29.2 rebounds per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.0 rebounds per contest (299th-ranked).

Last year Manhattan ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.3 per game.

The Jaspers were 294th in college basketball with 13.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Jaspers made 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.3% (227th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 7.6 treys conceded per game, Manhattan was 230th in college basketball. It gave up a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 322nd in college basketball.

Manhattan attempted 35.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 63.4% of the shots it took (and 72% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.5 threes per contest, which were 36.6% of its shots (and 28% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.