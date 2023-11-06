Monday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-0) squaring off at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Manhattan, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Jaspers went 16-17 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 67, Cent. Conn. St. 53

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaspers had a +27 scoring differential last season, putting up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) and giving up 59.0 (50th in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Manhattan put up more points per game (60.0) than its season average (59.8).

The Jaspers posted 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 more points than they averaged away from home (56.8).

When playing at home, Manhattan gave up 5.1 fewer points per game (56.4) than in road games (61.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.