The Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Manhattan Jaspers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bryant -11.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan played six games last season that finished with over 144.5 points.

The Jaspers had a 137.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 6.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jaspers were 14-6-0 against the spread last season.

Manhattan won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Jaspers were at least a +600 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Jaspers.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bryant 15 65.2% 79.4 146.6 73.1 143.5 153.4 Manhattan 6 30% 67.2 146.6 70.4 143.5 136.5

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers put up 5.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.1).

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Manhattan went 3-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Manhattan vs. Bryant Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bryant 9-14-0 2-2 9-14-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 3-1 12-8-0

Manhattan vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bryant Manhattan 9-4 Home Record 5-9 7-8 Away Record 6-7 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

