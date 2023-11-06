The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) go up against the Army Black Knights (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Red Foxes had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Marist shot better than 44.6% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Foxes finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Red Foxes put up 6.5 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).
  • Marist went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Marist was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 63.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.
  • The Red Foxes surrendered 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).
  • Marist drained 7.4 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena
11/11/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center

