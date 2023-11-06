The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) go up against the Army Black Knights (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Army Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Foxes had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.

In games Marist shot better than 44.6% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Foxes finished 210th.

Last year, the Red Foxes put up 6.5 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).

Marist went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marist was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 63.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.

The Red Foxes surrendered 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).

Marist drained 7.4 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 33.8%).

