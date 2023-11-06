How to Watch Marist vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) go up against the Army Black Knights (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Army Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Foxes had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.
- In games Marist shot better than 44.6% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
- The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Foxes finished 210th.
- Last year, the Red Foxes put up 6.5 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).
- Marist went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Marist Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Marist was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 63.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.
- The Red Foxes surrendered 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).
- Marist drained 7.4 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 33.8%).
Marist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
