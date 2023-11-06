The Marist Red Foxes will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Army Black Knights on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marist vs. Army matchup.

Marist vs. Army Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist vs. Army Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marist went 12-11-0 ATS last season.

Red Foxes games went over the point total 15 out of 23 times last season.

Army won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 15 of the Black Knights' games hit the over.

