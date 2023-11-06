Monday's game between the Army Black Knights (0-0) and the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Army taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Marist vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Marist vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 71, Marist 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Army (-5.0)

Army (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Marist Performance Insights

While Marist ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last year with 63.9 (19th-worst), it ranked 73rd in college basketball with 66.7 points given up per contest.

The Red Foxes pulled down 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Last season Marist ranked 333rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 10.8 per game.

The Red Foxes committed 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

Last season the Red Foxes drained 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.8% (254th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Marist ceded 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.0% (264th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Marist took 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 66% of the team's buckets) and 42.4% threes (34%).

