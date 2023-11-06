The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Marist vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -1.5 134.5

Marist Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 23 games last season, Marist and its opponents combined to score more than 134.5 points.

Marist games had an average of 130.6 points last season, 3.9 less than this game's over/under.

Marist covered 12 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

Marist went 4-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Red Foxes had a 4-1 record last year (winning 80% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Marist a 54.5% chance to win.

Marist vs. Army Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 10 43.5% 63.9 137 66.7 137.1 130.8 Army 20 74.1% 73.1 137 70.4 137.1 141.6

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Red Foxes scored were 6.5 fewer points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).

When Marist scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Marist vs. Army Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 12-11-0 3-2 15-8-0 Army 13-14-0 7-4 15-12-0

Marist vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Army 5-10 Home Record 10-5 4-9 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

