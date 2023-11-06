When Michael Carter takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 9 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Carter has rushed for 38 yards on eight carries (5.4 ypg).

Carter also has nine receptions for 44 yards (6.3 per game).

Carter has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0

