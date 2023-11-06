Mikal Bridges NBA Player Preview vs. the Bucks - November 6
Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.
Below we will look at Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
- Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)
Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.
- The Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.
- Allowing an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.1 makes per game.
Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/9/2023
|12
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/28/2023
|37
|31
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
