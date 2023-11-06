Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-114 loss to the Celtics, Bridges totaled 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below we will look at Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 12 10 1 0 2 0 2 2/28/2023 37 31 2 5 3 0 2

