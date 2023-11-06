The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 110-105 loss versus the Bucks, Robinson put up 15 rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Robinson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-125)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.1 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per contest last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 28 6 14 1 0 2 1

