Nets vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Brooklyn Nets (3-3), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-5.5)
|229.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-5.5)
|229.5
|-225
|+188
Nets vs Bucks Additional Info
Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 114.2 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 118.6 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.4 points per game.
- The Nets score 116.3 points per game (seventh in NBA) and concede 116 (22nd in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 234.6 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.
Nets and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+175
|-
