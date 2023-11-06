The Brooklyn Nets (3-3), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 114.2 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 118.6 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Nets score 116.3 points per game (seventh in NBA) and concede 116 (22nd in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 234.6 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

Nets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +12500 +6600 - Bucks +450 +175 -

