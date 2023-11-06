The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSWI

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He also sank 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Last season, Royce O'Neale recorded an average of 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He drained 45.5% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ben Simmons' numbers last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He drained 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Damian Lillard collected 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 4.2 made treys per contest (second in NBA).

Brook Lopez collected 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Nets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Bucks 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 48.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.8% Three Point % 36.8%

