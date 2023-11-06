The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in three of six outings.

Brooklyn has a 232.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Nets have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 4 80% 114.2 230.5 118.6 234.6 227.7 Nets 3 50% 116.3 230.5 116 234.6 224.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets' 116.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.6 points, Brooklyn is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Nets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 5-1 2-1 4-2 Bucks 1-4 1-3 3-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Nets Bucks 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 116 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.