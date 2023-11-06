Nets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.
Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|229.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in three of six outings.
- Brooklyn has a 232.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nets have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs Bucks Additional Info
Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|4
|80%
|114.2
|230.5
|118.6
|234.6
|227.7
|Nets
|3
|50%
|116.3
|230.5
|116
|234.6
|224.8
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets' 116.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.6 points, Brooklyn is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|5-1
|2-1
|4-2
|Bucks
|1-4
|1-3
|3-2
Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Nets
|Bucks
|116.3
|114.2
|7
|14
|2-0
|1-1
|1-1
|2-0
|116
|118.6
|21
|25
|3-0
|1-1
|2-1
|2-0
