The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -5.5 229.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in three of six outings.
  • Brooklyn has a 232.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Brooklyn is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 4 80% 114.2 230.5 118.6 234.6 227.7
Nets 3 50% 116.3 230.5 116 234.6 224.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets' 116.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 118.6 points, Brooklyn is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Nets and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 5-1 2-1 4-2
Bucks 1-4 1-3 3-2

Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Nets Bucks
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-0
116
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
3-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1
2-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-0

