See the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (3-3), which currently includes three players listed (including Ben Simmons), as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets enter this contest on the heels of a 124-114 loss to the Celtics on Saturday. In the loss, Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 27 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Johnson PF Out Calf 12.0 5.0 3.0 Ben Simmons PG Questionable Back 8.3 10.0 8.3 Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Andre Jackson: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.