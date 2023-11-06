Nets vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - November 6
See the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (3-3), which currently includes three players listed (including Ben Simmons), as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets enter this contest on the heels of a 124-114 loss to the Celtics on Saturday. In the loss, Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 27 points.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|12.0
|5.0
|3.0
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|8.3
|10.0
|8.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|7.0
|7.0
|4.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Andre Jackson: Questionable (Hip)
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSWI
