The Brooklyn Nets (3-3) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on November 6, 2023.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Brooklyn is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Nets score just 2.3 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (118.6).

When it scores more than 118.6 points, Brooklyn is 1-1.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.7) last season.

At home, the Nets conceded 110 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 115.

The Nets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (37.4%).

Nets Injuries