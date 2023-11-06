How to Watch the Nets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (3-3) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Nets Injury Report
|Bucks vs Nets Prediction
|Bucks vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Nets Player Props
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Brooklyn is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Nets score just 2.3 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (118.6).
- When it scores more than 118.6 points, Brooklyn is 1-1.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets put up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.7) last season.
- At home, the Nets conceded 110 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 115.
- The Nets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Johnson
|Out
|Calf
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Questionable
|Knee
