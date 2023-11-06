Cameron Thomas and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Barclays Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)

The 33 points Thomas scores per game are 10.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Thomas, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Thomas gear at Fanatics!

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 8.3 points Ben Simmons has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (7.5).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 20.7 points Mikal Bridges scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Monday (21.5).

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Antetokounmpo has put up 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.