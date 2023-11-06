How to Watch Niagara vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) go up against the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Niagara put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.
- The Purple Eagles put up an average of 65.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish gave up.
- Niagara went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Niagara scored 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.1.
- At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.0.
- Beyond the arc, Niagara sunk fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.7%) too.
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
