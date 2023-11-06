The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) go up against the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Niagara put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.
  • The Purple Eagles put up an average of 65.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish gave up.
  • Niagara went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Niagara scored 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.1.
  • At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Niagara sunk fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Bucknell - Gallagher Center
11/18/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.