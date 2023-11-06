The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) go up against the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Niagara put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.

The Purple Eagles put up an average of 65.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish gave up.

Niagara went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

At home, Niagara scored 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.1.

At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.0.

Beyond the arc, Niagara sunk fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule