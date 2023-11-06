The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Niagara Purple Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Niagara matchup.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Niagara Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 125.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-9.5) 125.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends (2022-23)

Niagara put together an 11-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Purple Eagles were an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.