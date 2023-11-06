Niagara vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Niagara Purple Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Niagara matchup.
Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Niagara vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Niagara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|125.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-9.5)
|125.5
|-530
|+390
Niagara vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Niagara put together an 11-11-0 ATS record last season.
- The Purple Eagles were an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
