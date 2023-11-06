Monday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Notre Dame squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Niagara 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-9.7)

Notre Dame (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Performance Insights

Last season Niagara put up 65 points per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 65.9 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Last year the Purple Eagles averaged 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Last year Niagara ranked 331st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 10.9 per game.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Purple Eagles were 44th in college basketball. They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

The Purple Eagles drained 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.4% shooting percentage (168th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Niagara was 28th in the nation with 5.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Niagara took 65.3% two-pointers (accounting for 73.4% of the team's baskets) and 34.7% threes (26.6%).

