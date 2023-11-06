The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 125.5.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -10.5 125.5

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara played 15 games last season that finished with over 125.5 points.

The average over/under for Purple Eagles outings last year was 131.0, 5.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Purple Eagles had 11 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Niagara was underdogs 13 times last season and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

Last season, the Purple Eagles were at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 125.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 125.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 23 76.7% 69.6 134.6 72.1 138 141.5 Niagara 15 68.2% 65.0 134.6 65.9 138 129.8

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles averaged 7.1 fewer points per game last year (65.0) than the Fighting Irish gave up (72.1).

Niagara went 4-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 1-5 15-15-0 Niagara 11-11-0 1-2 12-10-0

Niagara vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Niagara 11-8 Home Record 9-4 0-10 Away Record 4-10 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

