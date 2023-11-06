Quentin Grimes' New York Knicks take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grimes, in his last game (November 3 loss against the Bucks), posted 17 points.

We're going to break down Grimes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Over 2.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grimes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last season, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.0 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Clippers were 12th in the league last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Quentin Grimes vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 34 7 2 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 39 13 5 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.