Randall Cobb was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Cobb's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Cobb has been targeted 12 times, with season stats of 20 yards on three receptions (6.7 per catch) and zero TDs.

Randall Cobb Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Jets have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Xavier Gipson (LP/ankle): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Cobb 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 3 20 11 0 6.7

Cobb Game-by-Game

Cobb Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

