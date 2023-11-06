Will Randall Cobb Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Randall Cobb was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Cobb's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Cobb has been targeted 12 times, with season stats of 20 yards on three receptions (6.7 per catch) and zero TDs.
Randall Cobb Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Jets have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Xavier Gipson (LP/ankle): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cobb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|3
|20
|11
|0
|6.7
Cobb Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|0
|0
|0
