Randall Cobb will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cobb has put up three catches for 20 yards this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 12 occasions, and averages 3.3 yards receiving.

Cobb vs. the Chargers

Cobb vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Chargers surrender 297.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense ranks 20th in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Jets Player Previews

Randall Cobb Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Cobb Receiving Insights

Cobb has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of six games (16.7%).

Cobb has received 5.5% of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 1.7 yards per target.

Cobb does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Cobb has been targeted two times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts).

Cobb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

