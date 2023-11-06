When the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Randall Cobb score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has put together a 20-yard campaign thus far (3.3 yards per game), hauling in three balls on 12 targets.

Cobb, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

