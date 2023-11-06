RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barrett, in his most recent game, had 16 points in a 109-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Barrett, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Over 2.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, allowing 43.1 per game.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 30 11 2 1 1 0 1 2/4/2023 44 14 5 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.