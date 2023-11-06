Royce O'Neale will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

O'Neale totaled six points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-114 loss versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine O'Neale's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Over 7.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.2 per game.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.9.

Conceding 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 28 4 6 1 1 1 0 12/23/2022 28 17 1 0 5 0 0 10/26/2022 37 12 0 0 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.