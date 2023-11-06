How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) play the Longwood Lancers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Lancers allowed to opponents.
- Saint Bonaventure went 10-7 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lancers ranked 147th.
- Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies recorded were only 0.6 more points than the Lancers allowed (66.2).
- Saint Bonaventure had a 9-6 record last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Saint Bonaventure scored 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than it did on the road (62.3).
- The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
- In home games, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (31.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.