The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) play the Longwood Lancers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Lancers allowed to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure went 10-7 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lancers ranked 147th.

Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies recorded were only 0.6 more points than the Lancers allowed (66.2).

Saint Bonaventure had a 9-6 record last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Saint Bonaventure scored 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than it did on the road (62.3).

The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).

In home games, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (31.4%).

