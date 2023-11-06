The Longwood Lancers face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Reilly Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Longwood Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-11.5) 134.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-11.5) 134.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Bonnies games hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

Longwood covered 10 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

In Lancers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

