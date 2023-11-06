Monday's contest at Reilly Center has the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Saint Bonaventure, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 69, Longwood 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-2.3)

Saint Bonaventure (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

Saint Bonaventure put up 66.8 points per game and allowed 67.7 last year, making them 306th in the country on offense and 102nd on defense.

The Bonnies collected 29.8 rebounds per game and conceded 31.8 boards last year, ranking 288th and 222nd, respectively, in college basketball.

At 11.9 assists per game last year, Saint Bonaventure was 274th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Bonnies were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.1) last season. They were 146th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Defensively, Saint Bonaventure was 46th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.1 last season. It was fifth-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.7%.

Last year, Saint Bonaventure took 63.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.6% of Saint Bonaventure's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.