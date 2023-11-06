The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Longwood Lancers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 134.5.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -11.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games last season, Saint Bonaventure and its opponents scored more than 134.5 combined points.

Saint Bonaventure's matchups last season had an average of 134.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished with a 5-6 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Bonnies never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -750 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Saint Bonaventure an 88.2% chance to win.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 14 50% 66.8 140 67.7 133.9 136.4 Longwood 16 61.5% 73.2 140 66.2 133.9 137.7

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 0.6 more points per game (66.8) than the Lancers gave up (66.2).

Saint Bonaventure had a 9-4 record against the spread and a 9-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 0-0 14-14-0 Longwood 10-16-0 0-1 12-14-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Longwood 11-4 Home Record 12-3 2-11 Away Record 8-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.7 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

