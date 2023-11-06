The Siena Saints (0-0) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints shot 43.3% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.

Siena went 8-1 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Saints were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crusaders ranked 306th.

Last year, the Saints averaged 68.6 points per game, only four fewer points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.

Siena had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

Siena scored 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Saints gave up 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.4).

Looking at three-pointers, Siena performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.4 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

