How to Watch Siena vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (0-0) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints shot 43.3% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.
- Siena went 8-1 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Saints were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crusaders ranked 306th.
- Last year, the Saints averaged 68.6 points per game, only four fewer points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.
- Siena had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Siena Home & Away Comparison
- Siena scored 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- The Saints gave up 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, Siena performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.4 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|11/13/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
