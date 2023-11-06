The Siena Saints will start their 2023-24 season facing the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Siena vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Siena Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Siena (-6.5) 135.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Siena (-6.5) 134.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Siena vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends (2022-23)

Siena won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 14 Saints games last season went over the point total.

Holy Cross put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

In Crusaders games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

