Monday's contest between the Siena Saints (0-0) and Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) squaring off at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 75-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Siena, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Siena vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 75, Holy Cross 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Siena (-12.4)

Siena (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Siena Performance Insights

Last season, Siena was 259th in the country offensively (68.6 points scored per game) and 88th defensively (67.2 points conceded).

On the boards, the Saints were 192nd in the country in rebounds (31.5 per game) last year. They were 59th in rebounds allowed (29.1 per game).

Siena was 193rd in college basketball in assists (12.8 per game) last year.

Last season, the Saints were 256th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Siena was the sixth-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.2 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.5%) last season.

Last season, the Saints attempted 34.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.5% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.8% of the Saints' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.2% were 2-pointers.

