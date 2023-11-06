Siena vs. Holy Cross: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Siena Saints (0-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Siena vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Siena
|-6.5
|135.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Siena Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 of 24 games last season, Siena and its opponents combined to score more than 135.5 points.
- The average number of points in Siena's outings last season was 135.8, which is 0.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Siena put together an 11-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Siena won eight of the 15 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (53.3%).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Saints had a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Siena a 73.3% chance to win.
Siena vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Siena
|13
|54.2%
|68.6
|135.4
|67.2
|139.8
|135
|Holy Cross
|18
|64.3%
|66.8
|135.4
|72.6
|139.8
|137.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Siena Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Saints averaged 68.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.
- Siena went 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Siena vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Siena
|11-13-0
|1-4
|14-10-0
|Holy Cross
|14-14-0
|9-5
|18-10-0
Siena vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Siena
|Holy Cross
|8-5
|Home Record
|6-9
|7-8
|Away Record
|4-11
|3-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.