The Siena Saints (0-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Siena -6.5 135.5

Siena Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 24 games last season, Siena and its opponents combined to score more than 135.5 points.

The average number of points in Siena's outings last season was 135.8, which is 0.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Siena put together an 11-13-0 ATS record last year.

Siena won eight of the 15 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (53.3%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Saints had a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Siena a 73.3% chance to win.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Siena 13 54.2% 68.6 135.4 67.2 139.8 135 Holy Cross 18 64.3% 66.8 135.4 72.6 139.8 137.4

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

Last year, the Saints averaged 68.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.

Siena went 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Siena vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Siena 11-13-0 1-4 14-10-0 Holy Cross 14-14-0 9-5 18-10-0

Siena vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Siena Holy Cross 8-5 Home Record 6-9 7-8 Away Record 4-11 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

