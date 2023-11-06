Spencer Dinwiddie will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his most recent time out, a 124-114 loss to the Celtics, Dinwiddie put up 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-102)

Over 15.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last season, giving up 113.3 points per contest.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks conceded 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks gave up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 26 6 8 5 0 1 12/9/2022 32 15 4 4 2 1 1 11/27/2022 31 22 3 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.