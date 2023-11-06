Monday's game at Carnesecca Arena has the St. John's Red Storm (0-0) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-46 win as our model heavily favors St. John's (NY).

The Red Storm went 23-9 during the 2022-23 season.

St. John's (NY) vs. LIU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

St. John's (NY) vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 79, LIU 46

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Storm's +183 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball).

With 63.1 points per game in Big East tilts, St. John's (NY) scored 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.3 PPG).

The Red Storm put up 68.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.0 points per contest.

St. John's (NY) allowed 57.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (62.1).

