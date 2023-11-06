Monday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (0-0) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-62 in favor of Columbia, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Seawolves went 18-13 in the season.

Stony Brook vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Stony Brook vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 76, Stony Brook 62

Stony Brook Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seawolves outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and gave up 65.8 per contest (221st in college basketball).

On offense, Stony Brook scored 70 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its season average (67.9 points per game) was 2.1 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Seawolves posted 8.3 more points per game last season (71.9) than they did away from home (63.6).

Stony Brook surrendered 63 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.5 in away games.

